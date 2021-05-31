Jefferies Financial Group Cuts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $60.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.73.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,379 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $38,082,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,967,000 after acquiring an additional 584,693 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after buying an additional 547,892 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,381,000 after buying an additional 529,310 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in LivePerson by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,089,000 after buying an additional 455,845 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

