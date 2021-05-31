Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,816.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,816.67 ($36.80).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JMAT shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, for a total transaction of £380.76 ($497.47). Insiders have acquired a total of 36 shares of company stock valued at $112,512 in the last quarter.

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 3,046 ($39.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.69. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,978 ($25.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,213.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,882.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 1.05%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

