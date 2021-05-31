Joint Ventures Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $32,899.62 and $10,243.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Joint Ventures Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

