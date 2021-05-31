Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $14.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $202.25 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $211.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

