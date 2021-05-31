JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPY traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $30.35. 4,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.55. JSR has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $33.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JSR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

