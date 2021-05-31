Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Kadmon posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after buying an additional 1,320,923 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after buying an additional 3,927,415 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 9,570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after buying an additional 2,880,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 1,248,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

KDMN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.84. 835,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,753. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $660.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

