Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ KDMN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. 16,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,753. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

