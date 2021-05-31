Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the April 29th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,275.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

KYN traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 394,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,352. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

