Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,701 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $45.34 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60.

