Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Shares of FDNI opened at $44.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $57.26.

