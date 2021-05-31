Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,525 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Aflac by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 173,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 93,228 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 345,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after acquiring an additional 57,097 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Aflac by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,519 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Aflac by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,942. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $56.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

