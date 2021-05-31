Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 140,079 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,079 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.82% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $347,000.

NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $48.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $48.49.

