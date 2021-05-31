Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 470 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.81.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $372.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.04. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.