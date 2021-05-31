Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 50,734 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,734 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $46,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.77. The firm has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

