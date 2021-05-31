Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,187 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $150.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.92. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,781 shares of company stock worth $94,244,526. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.