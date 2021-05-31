Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $131.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $82.06 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

