KeyCorp Weighs in on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 73,301 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

