Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:KNTE) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 1st. Kinnate Biopharma had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

KNTE opened at $23.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.07. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,071,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $19,810,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $4,973,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $109,279,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

