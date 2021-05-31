Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.86.

KOD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $2,251,105. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KOD traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.62. 185,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,353. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.83. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

