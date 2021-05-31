L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,454,000 after buying an additional 199,579 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,538,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $40,590,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 271,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,962,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,442,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $157.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.16 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.90.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

