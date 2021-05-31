L & S Advisors Inc Trims Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.43.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,250 shares of company stock worth $16,604,741 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral stock opened at $262.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,049.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

