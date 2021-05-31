Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

LSTR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.50. The company had a trading volume of 215,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.03. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $103.51 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.20.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

