Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LRMR. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.66. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 316,901 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 86.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 229,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

