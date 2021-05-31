Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Laurentian Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$0.84 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$43.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.07. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$44.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LB. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.22.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

