Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,531,700 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the April 29th total of 3,131,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LMPMF opened at $0.74 on Monday. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.
About Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing
