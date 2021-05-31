Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,531,700 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the April 29th total of 3,131,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMPMF opened at $0.74 on Monday. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

About Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

