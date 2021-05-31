Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Acquires 144,203 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 626.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $89.45 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

