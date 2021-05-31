Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 271.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGEN. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

In related news, insider George Lewis acquired 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £2,248.40 ($2,937.55). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.50 ($2,148.55). In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,085 shares of company stock worth $86,590,164.

LON:LGEN traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 284.30 ($3.71). 13,729,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,120,522. The firm has a market cap of £16.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 280.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 269.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.