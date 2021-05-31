Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

LGGNY opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.9764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 9.69%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

