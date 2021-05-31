Lethean (LTHN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,327.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $3,327.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,654.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.90 or 0.07163849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $689.05 or 0.01879830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.31 or 0.00497380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00185777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.92 or 0.00730925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.14 or 0.00466906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00424871 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.