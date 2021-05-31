Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,202,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,221,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 966,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 181,446 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 651,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 549,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 358,394 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

