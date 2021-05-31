Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $449,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.81.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $331.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.55. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.86 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

