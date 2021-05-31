Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.