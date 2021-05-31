Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $481,000 in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,423,000 after purchasing an additional 139,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after acquiring an additional 564,572 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

BLMN stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

