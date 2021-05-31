Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,347 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after buying an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $97.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

