Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

