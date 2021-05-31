Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 954,998 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.29% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $32,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGND. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $117.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

