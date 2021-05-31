Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $2.33 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,762 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $226.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.81 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.87. The firm has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

