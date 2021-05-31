Lizhi (LIZI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter.

Shares of Lizhi stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. Lizhi has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $309.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

