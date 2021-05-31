LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 698,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the April 29th total of 455,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 111,091 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $246.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.91.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

