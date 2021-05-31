Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.90 million.

Luna Innovations stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. 96,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,419. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUNA shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

