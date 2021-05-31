MAI Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,128,000 after purchasing an additional 85,606 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,395,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.