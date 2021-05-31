MAI Capital Management Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

