MAI Capital Management Purchases New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,135,000 after buying an additional 2,753,985 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,306,723 shares of company stock valued at $138,644,584 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.