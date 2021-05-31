MAI Capital Management Sells 1,037 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $63.71.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.