MAI Capital Management Sells 2,256 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 9,036.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

