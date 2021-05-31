MAI Capital Management Sells 2,500 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 634.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

