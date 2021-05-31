Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce sales of $62.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.72 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $52.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $254.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.90 million to $255.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $272.34 million, with estimates ranging from $268.66 million to $276.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAIN. Truist raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.12. 211,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,549. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 214,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

