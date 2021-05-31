MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the April 29th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE MMD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.89. 502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,393. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

In other news, Director Yie-Hsin Hung purchased 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $247,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Phlegar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $57,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,282 shares of company stock worth $349,123 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,355 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 21,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.