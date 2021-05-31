Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 8,023 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 374.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,627. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $218.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.63.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.91.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

