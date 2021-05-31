Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 372.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8,531.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.82.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

